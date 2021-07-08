Morristown kicks off bridge removal project

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to help shoreline communities build back after damaging floods. But, a St. Lawrence County community is using some of it as a chance to tear something down.

This isn’t your typical groundbreaking. The ceremony often signals the start of building something new.

But in Morristown, it’s just the opposite.

“Today St. Lawrence County is pleased to participate in the kickoff of the REDI Northumberland Street Bridge Removal Project,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators chair.

The bridge has been out of commission since 2019 after flooding on the St. Lawrence River further damaged its foundation.

So, the county’s solution is get rid of it and just leave open water.

“The project will remove the existing bridge and causeway, eliminating the safety hazards associated with its deteriorated structure,” said Sheridan.

St. Lawrence County’s Superintendent of Highways Don Chambers says a bridge collapse wasn’t the only concern. The bridge also houses water and sewer lines supporting nearby homes.

“It was a public safety, it was a public health issue,” he said.

Those lines will be buried beneath the bay.

The project will cost more than $2 million.

The state’s REDI Commission will foot 95 percent of that bill.

REDI was created to help shoreline communities rebound from damaging floods.

“I would call this a textbook project for what the REDI Commission is trying to accomplish,” said Ken Bibbons, New York State Department of Transportation.

Chambers says opening up the waterway to more boat traffic could be a big boost to the area.

“I think that’s vital to the development of a small town like this to utilize the full potential of their waterfront,” he said.

The project is expected to wrap up before next summer.

