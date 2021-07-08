New Camping Opportunities in New York State

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

A new partnership between the New York Power Authority, New York State Canal Corporation and Tentrr will provide overnight accommodations through hassle-free campsites alongside New York’s Canals this summer.

As part of Governor Cuomo’s Reimagine the Canals initiative and the recently announced “On the Canals” excursions program, Tentrr created four fully-outfitted campsites for visitors to reserve, most within a short distance of a free “On the Canals” excursion opportunity.

Each of the Canalside camping locations offers unique turnkey, outfitted camping facilities, allowing guests to camp in style amongst the Canals. In addition, each site is fully equipped with all the amenities for comfortable camping including spacious canvas tents atop a raised platform, a cozy queen size memory foam mattress, solar-powered “sun” showers, along with picnic tables and Adirondack chairs for admiring the view or stargazing. All amenities are set up in advance of guests’ arrival, allowing guests to immediately explore the surrounding area without the hassle of maintaining their own campsite.

The campsites available this summer within 15 minutes of an “On the Canals” excursion include:

· Yankee Hill Getaway (Amsterdam, Town of Florida) Wedged between the Adirondack and Catskills parks in the Mohawk Valley, the Yankee Hill Getaway site lies on a thin strip of land between the original Erie Canal and the current Canal system. Three sites will be available to book at this location.

· Oak Island Vista (Waterloo) Nestled between Cayuga and Seneca Lakes along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, the beautiful Oak Island site offers easy access to the best of the Finger Lakes Region. Five sites will be available to book at this location.

· Montezuma Canal View at Lock E-26 (Galen) Campers at Lock E-26 will wake to views of the tranquil Erie Canal and have easy access to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge and Northern Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. Six sites will be available to book at this location.

·· Palmyra-Macedon Getaway at Lock E-29 (Palmyra-Macedon) The Palmyra-Macedon site offers picturesque views of the Erie Canal and easy access to a whole lot of outdoor fun. Five sites will be available to book at this location.

· New York Power Authority President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said, “This summer, New Yorkers will have a brand-new way to get outside and see all our Canals have to offer. This partnership elevates our “On the Canals” excursions to a full and complete outdoors experience, and we’re extremely grateful to Tentrr for offering their innovative camping solutions to Canalside communities across the State.”

·New York State Canal Corporation Director Brain U. Stratton said, “We’re incredibly excited for this partnership, which adds world-class campsites to an already impressive canal itinerary for visitors. The Reimagine the Canals initiative is spurring tourism for Canalside communities, and with the rest of the summer ahead of us, I look forward to inviting outdoor enthusiasts and families to the perfect vacation getaway at these sites.”

Tentrr CEO Anand Subramanian said, “At Tentrr, we offer the perfect overnight venue to enjoy the amazing New York Canals. Through this exciting new partnership, we will connect our guests with unbeatable natural landscapes and ecotourism opportunities around New York State, without the normal hassles of camping. We are honored to partner with New York and make it easier for New Yorkers and tourists alike to experience breathtaking sights and wonders on the State’s Canals. Simply put, Tentrr is a better way to experience the Canals. "

In addition to these new campsites, Camp Rockaway is managing a unique glamping site at Lock C-5 on the Champlain Canal in Schuylerville through September 8th.

