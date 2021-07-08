Advertisement

One-car crash kills Nicholville man

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Nicholville man is dead following a one-car crash near St. Regis Falls early Monday morning.

State police say 38-year-old Lance Jensen was driving north on State Route 458 in the town of Waverly around 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road, served back onto the pavement, and rolled over several times before coming to rest.

Jensen, who was thrown from the vehicle, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he later died.

A passenger, 36-year-old Rachel Nickels of Canton, was also taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was treated for hand injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Michael Pryce
Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay
Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
Coins
Coin shortage continues, banks ask you to bring in your spare change

Latest News

A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning after falling 20 feet off a cliff onto...
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor
Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Man charged in Watertown bomb threats
Samaritan Medical Center
Feds give Samaritan 4-star rating
JCC open house
JCC open house next week