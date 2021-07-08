One-car crash kills Nicholville man

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Nicholville man is dead following a one-car crash near St. Regis Falls early Monday morning.

State police say 38-year-old Lance Jensen was driving north on State Route 458 in the town of Waverly around 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road, served back onto the pavement, and rolled over several times before coming to rest.

Jensen, who was thrown from the vehicle, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he later died.

A passenger, 36-year-old Rachel Nickels of Canton, was also taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was treated for hand injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

