Philip W. Cuppernell, 61, of Ontario

ONTARIO, New York (WWNY) - Philip W. Cuppernell, 61, passed away at his home, with his family by his side on Wednesday December 18th, 2019. Philip was born in Cortland, NY on November 5th, 1958 to William and Emelie Cuppernell.

Philip attended local schools and graduated from Wayne Central School in Ontario, NY in 1977. He then went on to work at Xerox for many years. He also owned and ran the Crescent Hotel for a period of time in Chaumont, NY. He worked with and trained many restaurant employees and managers over the years in the Rochester, NY area.

Philip enjoyed spending time with his family and was a proud, devoted father. He did everything he could for his children, always going above and beyond, including becoming a Den Leader for Boy Scouts, and a Coach for Football. He spent many hours transporting his son and daughter to dance lessons and practices. He enjoyed playing golf and deep-sea fishing with his dad and son.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Patty Whitbourne, his son Philip (Romy) Cuppernell of Lexington, SC and his daughter Emelie (Chad) Glitch of Canandaigua, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Robert, and Ryanne: and Alana, Wyatt, and Piper; his sisters: Margret (Rick) Quinn of Cape Coral, FL, and Patricia (Lynn) Maloney of Chaumont, NY; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A marriage to Melonie Wilson ended in divorce. Philip was a forever optimist, always staying positive. Towards the end of Philip’s life, he was asked if he was scared to die. His answer: “Nope! This is the next big adventure. I’m excited to find out what it’s like!”. A memorial service will be held at 11am Saturday July 17th, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery in Cape Vincent, NY. After the service a celebration of life will take place at William and Emelie’s house in Chaumont

Any memorials may be made to the Three Mile Bay United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com

