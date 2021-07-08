Rain off & on with possible afternoon thunderstorms

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a good chance of rain all day.

Showers will be off and on and there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The rain calms down a bit overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There could be some leftover rain Friday morning, but much of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on Sunday with a 30 percent chance of rain.

It will be in the low 80s with a chance of rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy on Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday.

