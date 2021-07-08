Advertisement

Rain off & on with possible afternoon thunderstorms

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a good chance of rain all day.

Showers will be off and on and there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The rain calms down a bit overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There could be some leftover rain Friday morning, but much of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on Sunday with a 30 percent chance of rain.

It will be in the low 80s with a chance of rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy on Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Michael Pryce
Missing man found in town of Madrid, arrested after police standoff
A pedestrian was struck by a truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night.
Pedestrian struck in town of LeRay
Investigation
Police investigate baby’s possible drowning
Police lights
Motorcyclist charged following police pursuit

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
wx
Heavy rain and storms on Thursday
wx
7 News This Evening Weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Relief from the heat