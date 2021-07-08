Red Cross offers incentives for blood donations due to supply shortage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The need for blood is at one of its highest points.

The American Red Cross says it’s seeing a blood shortage across the country.

It’s due to more accidents and injuries in the summer months as well the increase in surgeries that were put off during the pandemic.

Red Cross officials say the shelf-life of red blood cells doesn’t last more than 42 days, making it critical to keep the supply flowing.

“We really encourage people to come out because we cannot manufacture blood products. We can only get this from living volunteer donors. So, that is really where the need is. We need volunteers to come out and help us save lives,” said Jerilyn DePasquale, American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is offering incentives for the rest of July. Give blood and get a $10 Amazon gift card and maybe get a year’s worth of gas.

