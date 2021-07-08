Scott A. Veley, 62, of Sandy Creek

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Scott A. Veley, 62, passed away at his Sandy Creek residence on July 5. He was born in Watertown on December 8, 1958, the son of Donald N. and Lucille B. Veley of Mannsville, where he was a longtime resident.

Scott was a 1978 graduate of South Jefferson Central School in Adams where he earned Frontier League All-Star honors as a basketball player.

He was employed by Don Veley & Son, a bulk milk hauling business owned by his father, and later retired as a driver for Federal Express in Syracuse.

Scott was a 43-year veteran of the Mannsville-Manor Fire Department. In 2015, he was honored as the Fireman of the Year. He served in many leadership roles within the fire department including Assistant Chief and Chief. He was actively involved with fundraising activities and charitable work associated with the department.

Scott actively participated in sports throughout most of his life and was an ardent fan of SU sports, the LA Lakers, or just a good horseshoe game. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included snowmobiling or simply a walk by the lake or time spent with friends.

He was predeceased by his father Donald in 2017. He is survived by his mother Lucille of Fulton, NY; his brother Michael, and wife Kate Veley of Jamesville, and sister Sheila and husband Wayne Kirby of Fulton; nieces and nephews Jason Veley of Fayetteville, Shannon Hamilton (Lee) of Ithaca, Megan Veley of Ithaca, Melissa Barrett (Jim) and Brian Kirby (Tricia) of North Carolina; longtime companion Christina Veley and her granddaughter Addy; close friend Carolyn Smithers; and his loyal dog Baxter.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Mannsville-Manor Fire Hall on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mannsville-Manor Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

