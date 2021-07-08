Advertisement

Scott A. Veley, 62, of Sandy Creek

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Scott A. Veley, 62, passed away at his Sandy Creek residence on July 5. He was born in Watertown on December 8, 1958, the son of Donald N. and Lucille B. Veley of Mannsville, where he was a longtime resident.

Scott was a 1978 graduate of South Jefferson Central School in Adams where he earned Frontier League All-Star honors as a basketball player.

He was employed by Don Veley & Son, a bulk milk hauling business owned by his father, and later retired as a driver for Federal Express in Syracuse.

Scott was a 43-year veteran of the Mannsville-Manor Fire Department. In 2015, he was honored as the Fireman of the Year. He served in many leadership roles within the fire department including Assistant Chief and Chief. He was actively involved with fundraising activities and charitable work associated with the department.

Scott actively participated in sports throughout most of his life and was an ardent fan of SU sports, the LA Lakers, or just a good horseshoe game. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included snowmobiling or simply a walk by the lake or time spent with friends.

He was predeceased by his father Donald in 2017. He is survived by his mother Lucille of Fulton, NY; his brother Michael, and wife Kate Veley of Jamesville, and sister Sheila and husband Wayne Kirby of Fulton; nieces and nephews Jason Veley of Fayetteville, Shannon Hamilton (Lee) of Ithaca, Megan Veley of Ithaca, Melissa Barrett (Jim) and Brian Kirby (Tricia) of North Carolina; longtime companion Christina Veley and her granddaughter Addy; close friend Carolyn Smithers; and his loyal dog Baxter.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Mannsville-Manor Fire Hall on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mannsville-Manor Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning after falling 20 feet off a cliff onto...
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor
Philip W. Cuppernell
Philip W. Cuppernell, 61, of Ontario
Carl H. Zimmer
Carl H. Zimmer, 59, of Watertown
Fatal Car Crash
One-car crash kills Nicholville man

Obituaries

Watertown police investigate bomb threat at Planet Fitness
Man charged in Watertown bomb threats
Gordon A. Peterson, 95, formerly of Adams, died at his home in Fayetteville, NY on July 4, 2021.
Gordon A. Peterson, 95, formerly of Adams
Frank F. Burns, 83, of Dicob Road, Lowville, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s...
Frank F. Burns, 83, of Lowville
Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Park Avenue, Lowville, retired Registered Nurse, passed away...
Isabel C. Woolshlager, 98, of Lowville
Herbert Keith Hale, Sr., age 77, of Edwards, passed away on July 7, 2021 at home under the care...
Herbert Keith Hale Sr., 77, of Edwards
Samaritan Medical Center
Feds give Samaritan 4-star rating