Woman charged with trespassing & assault

Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A woman authorities describe as homeless is accused of assaulting another woman at a town of LeRay home.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Sarah Herman allegedly remained in the Gonseth Road apartment although she was repeatedly asked to leave.

Deputies say the victim’s knee was injured in the assault.

Herman was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass.

She was arraigned in Cape Vincent town court and released on her own recognizance. She will appear in LeRay town court at a later date.

