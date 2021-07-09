Advertisement

AAA: expect gas prices to keep going up

Gas pump
Gas pump(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices are up 40 percent since the beginning of the year, and they’re about to get higher.

According to AAA, motorists can expect gas prices to increase another 10 to 20 cents per gallon through the end of August, bringing the national average to well over $3.25 per gallon this summer.

That’s because the demand for gas is higher, and crude oil prices are more expensive.

The last time gas prices were this high was in 2014, paving the way for an expensive peak driving season.

But there are things you can do to save on gas.

“Don’t be a lead-foot, take off easy at those green lights, and the good old, try not to use your AC if you don’t have to, and that will also help,” said April Engram, AAA of Western and Central New York.

Gas prices in the coming weeks could also be impacted by Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to bring storm surge and possible flooding to the Gulf Coast.

