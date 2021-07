WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few more heavy rain showers are possible overnight, but shouldn’t be wide spread.

We will keep a slight chance for a few rain showers on Friday with highs around 70.

Saturday will be a nice dry day before a 30% of showers comes into the forecast for Sunday.

Highs next week will stay in the lower 80s with rain forecasted every day.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.