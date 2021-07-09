Clayton’s big dig coming to an end soon

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 2 years and $9 million later, Clayton businesses and tourists are ready to see the orange cones leave for good.

The machines are on pause. Construction signs are kicked to the curb.

The old Clayton is in the rearview mirror. A multi-million dollar construction project wasn’t going to keep tourists away from the village. But, they are glad to see the dust settle.

“It’s a long time coming, but it’ll be a really nice improvement for the village when they get it all finished up here,” said Mike Wible, visiting from Wellesley Island.

For some, they’re seeing the improvements for the first time in years.

“What a difference two years makes,” said tourist Charlotte Brooks.

It’s a $9.3 million project that started in summer of 2019. Utility wires have been replaced by underground ones, sidewalks good as new, and lights light up Riverside Drive.

“The merchants downtown have been held up different days, but they saw the light at the end of the tunnel when these lights came up,” said Mayor Norma Zimmer.

“It’s amazing. It’s such a transformation from what it was before. It’s beautiful. You just can’t believe that it’s even the same place,” said Lynette Thayer, owner, The Mason Jar.

The project was expected to finish by the end of this fall. But, COVID-19 actually sped up the process.

“We were closed for three months during COVID. So, I would say the silver lining is that they were able to do so much during that time without the traffic and the people around,” said Thayer.

Zimmer says there are a few more finishing touches, like completing some sidewalks, and adding bike racks. But, within a few weeks, the construction cones will be no more.

“It’s looking really good. It’s been a great adventure,” said Zimmer.

