EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Dana Andrews, 57 of Northwoods Estates died early Friday morning July 9, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.

