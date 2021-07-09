Advertisement

DPAO concert tickets go on sale

Tickets are available for the DPAO concerts for country star Dustin Lynch and comedian Larry...
Tickets are available for the DPAO concerts for country star Dustin Lynch and comedian Larry The Cable Guy.(DPAO)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can now buy tickets for two of the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s Summer Concert Series events.

Tickets are available for the Friday, August 6 concert with country star Dustin Lynch and the Saturday, August 14 performance by comedian Larry The Cable Guy.

Tickets are available at dpao.org or by calling 315-782-0044.

Both shows are at 7 p.m. inside the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

General admission tickets will be available at local Kinney Drugs stores.

Tickets for the Saturday, September 25 ZZ Top concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

