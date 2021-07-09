Advertisement

Drum Corp International Celebration on the BIG SCREEN

A Fathom Event - July 15 at Salmon Run Mall
July 15 at 8:00 pm
July 15 at 8:00 pm(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Drum Corps International will march back into theaters nationwide this summer with “The DCI Celebration Countdown.”

Following a one-year hiatus, this special one-night event will feature amazing sights and sounds with five iconic DCI World Championship performances including Carolina Crown’s Inferno (2015); The Cavaliers’ Propaganda (2016); Blue Devils’ Metamorph (2017); Santa Clara Vanguard’s Babylon (2018); and Bluecoats’ The Bluecoats (2019).

Additionally interspersed between the performances, attendees will see live spots with broadcast hosts from the 2021 spring training site of the Bluecoats, in addition to pre-recorded up-to-the-moment rehearsal camp updates from several other groups that will appear at DCI events this August at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fathom Events and DCI will present “The DCI Celebration Countdown” on Thursday, July 15, live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and tape-delayed 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. PT. The program is expected to be shown in more theaters than ever before at some 720 locations across the country.

Tickets for “The DCI Celebration Countdown” will be available at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices beginning Friday, June 4.  (Theaters and participants are subject to change).

“We are proud to continue our longstanding 17-year partnership with DCI,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “Movie theater audiences coast-to-coast always enjoy the exhilarating DCI programming, and we are pleased to present this celebration featuring a look towards the 2021 season and top performances from the past six years.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again set the stage for the world’s greatest marching music performers,” DCI CEO Dan Acheson said. “The ‘DCI Celebration Countdown’ will be the perfect way to launch an exciting summer of incredible performances.”

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall, Thursday, July 15 at 8pm.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning after falling 20 feet off a cliff onto...
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor
A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Ogdensburg firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home near the intersection of...
Fire damages Ogdensburg home
Coins
Coin shortage continues, banks ask you to bring in your spare change
Police lead Michael Tweedy into court for his arraignment
Man charged in Watertown bomb threats

Latest News

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2007 fair setup
Ichor Therapeutics
Clarkson teams up with biotech company working to fight aging
COVID test
Jefferson County goes 2 days in a row with no COVID cases
Gas pump
AAA: expect gas prices to keep going up