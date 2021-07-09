Fountain restored in Canton park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Canton village park fountain is bubbling again.

The fountain had fallen into disrepair. Several years of fundraising netted more than $215,000.

It took a year to restore and people couldn’t believe the difference on Friday.

“I’m really happy to see it restored. It looks really nice,” said Aurora Casserly, Canton resident:

“It’s nice to see it back in good shape,” said Olivia Sommerstein, Canton resident.

The fountain was originally built in the 1890s.

