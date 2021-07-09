French Festival comes to Cape Vincent this weekend

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent French Festival is this weekend.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork says the festival won’t be as big as it’s been in the past, but there will still be a parade, vendors, and fireworks.

She said without the usual Canadian contingents, the festivities had to be scaled back.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival will be Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. The parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, music, and vendors both days. The fireworks will be Saturday at dusk.

You can find out more on the chamber’s Facebook page.

