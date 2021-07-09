Advertisement

French Festival comes to Cape Vincent this weekend

Cape Vincent French Festival
Cape Vincent French Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent French Festival is this weekend.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork says the festival won’t be as big as it’s been in the past, but there will still be a parade, vendors, and fireworks.

She said without the usual Canadian contingents, the festivities had to be scaled back.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival will be Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. The parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, music, and vendors both days. The fireworks will be Saturday at dusk.

You can find out more on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning after falling 20 feet off a cliff onto...
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor
A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Ogdensburg firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home near the intersection of...
Fire damages Ogdensburg home
Coins
Coin shortage continues, banks ask you to bring in your spare change
Police lead Michael Tweedy into court for his arraignment
Man charged in Watertown bomb threats

Latest News

Chef Chris Manning's TV Dinner
TV Dinner: Blue Ribbon Burger
Lowville Free Library garden tour
See Lewis County gardens with Lowville Free Library tour
Fourteen-time Watertown Men's City Golf champion Bob Hughes is hoping to make it number 15 at...
Hughes hopes for 15th city golf tournament
Viewers shared with us scenes of severe weather throughout the north country Thursday.
Viewers share scenes of Thursday’s severe weather