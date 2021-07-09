Advertisement

Hughes hopes for 15th city golf tournament

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The eight-time winner of the Watertown Men’s City Golf championship will not be in this year’s event, but the 14-time winner will be center stage beginning Saturday at the Watertown Golf Club.

It was July 17, 2016 when Bob Hughes recorded his 14th Watertown City Golf Championship. Hughes defeated Rick Algie that day in the final.

The match-up went the full 36 holes. In an interview at the time, Hughes shared his thoughts after the grueling final.

It’s been five years since that city tournament championship win by Hughes. He’s hoping this year will bring championship number 15.

Hughes had a chance last year against John Bufalini, but came up just short.

The good news for Bob Hughes is it’s back again this year at the Watertown Golf Club, a course he’s certainly familiar with.

You can hear from Hughes in the video above.

