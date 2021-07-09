Louella May Card, 89, of Copenhagen

Louella May Card 89, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Lewis County General Hospital surrounded by her two daughters. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Louella May Card 89, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Lewis County General Hospital surrounded by her two daughters. She was born at home on September 24, 1931 in the Town of Wilna to the late George & Kathleen (Borland) Butts. She attended school in the Carthage area.

A marriage to Everrett H. Card ended in divorce.

She was a school monitor for the old Carthage Elementary School and she was also employed by Lolley’s Manufacturing in Deferiet and retired from Bomax in Watertown, NY. After retirement she worked for the Jubilee Grocery in West Carthage.

Louella is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Chris) McDonald, Copenhagen; Tina (Donnie) Myers, South Carolina; and several sisters, Blanche Miles, Watertown; Nancy (Kenny) Johnson, Carthage; Janette (Larry) Kerr, Liverpool, NY; and several grandchildren; Christopher (Brandi) McDonald, West Carthage; Michael (Cassandra) McDonald, Copenhagen; Jon (Amy) Myers, Panama City, Florida; JoEllen (Brian) LaFontaine, Lowville. She also is survived by her great- grandchildren, Steven (Mykal) Ainsworth, Carthage; Caitlyn (Cody) Ainsworth, Croghan; Sophia McDonald and Aubrie McDonald, Copenhagen; Christian Hejke, Norfolk, VA; Trevor Myers, Potsdam; Nicholas Hejke, Panama City, Florida; Emily Myers, Florida and one-great grandson, Steven Christopher Ainsworth and several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed reading Amish stories and the challenge of jigsaw puzzles, knitting, and watching the Young & the Restless.

Louella is predeceased by several siblings Arlene Smith, Judy Maracle, Jack Butts and Dick Butts.

A special thanks to her third daughter Deborah June. Also, the Lowville Emergency Room Department, ICU and all the east wing nursing staff and the two best doctors you could ever ask for, Dr. Strassburg & Dr. Arya.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Swinburne Cemetery in Deer River, NY at 11:00am with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.