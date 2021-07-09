Memorial Services: Jordan S. Denicola, 30, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We lost my boy Jordan S. Denicola at the age of 30 years old on January 22, 2021 and our lives will never be the same.

Jordan leaves behind his mom, Sherri Samson; his dad, Dean Samson; his sister, Tori Samson; and his brother, Mason Denicola as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents, Robert T. (Shirley) Paris and Edwin C .(Nancy) Samson. He also left behind too many friends to list from the Watertown and Buffalo areas.

If I had to describe the best things about my boy, it was the empath and old soul in him. I would have to say that he was kind, compassionate, funny, and had the biggest heart of most anyone. If you really knew my son, you knew that he was always there to listen and to help even when he could not help himself. He lived in Buffalo, NY for the past almost two years where he had a job with Modern Disposal Services and an apartment of his own. These are some pretty big accomplishments for a person in recovery. He was battling addiction, anxiety and depression in the middle of a pandemic all the while missing home. Jordan definitely left his mark and will be forever missed.

To honor my son, we will be having a celebration of life at Cedar Point State Park in Cape Vincent, NY on July 17, 2021 at noon. Anyone that knew Jordan and would like to help us celebrate him are welcome and encouraged to attend, have a bite to eat and share a memory. It is also a nice beach in case people are not familiar. It is recommended to bring fold out chairs if you are able. We chose this spot because Jordan loved the beach!

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

