Most Tug Hill snowmobilers visit from out of area, study shows

Lewis County and several regional partners have released the results of a study of the economic impact of snowmobiling on the Tug Hill region.(Lewis County)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Tug Hill region hosts more than 35,000 individual snowmobilers each year and more than half of them are from outside the area.

Those are two results of a study of the economic impact of snowmobiling on the region.

A survey designed by the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College was conducted earlier this year to gather information about snowmobile users, including the number of visits, spending habits, location of origin, and feedback on the trail network.

More than 2,416 surveys were completed.

The study shows that the 52 percent of snowmobilers who are from outside the Tug Hill region spend an average of almost $200 a day. That spending could be a food, lodging, equipment, entertainment, fuel, or general retail sales.

In total, 866 jobs, over $28.8 million in wages, and nearly $81.6 million in sales are attributed to snowmobile activity, resulting in nearly $450,000 in tax revenue for Lewis County.

The study was commissioned by Lewis County in collaboration with Jefferson County Economic Development, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Oneida County Tourism, Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning, Operation Oswego County, the Tug Hill Commission, and several area snowmobile clubs.

