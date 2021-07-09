Advertisement

NOAA seeks input on national marine sanctuary

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wants your thoughts on a proposed national marine sanctuary for eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River.

NOAA says the region, which is home to dozens of shipwrecks and at least one plane wreck, would encompass 1,786 square miles bordering Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Wayne, and Cayuga counties.

NOAA says the marine sanctuary designation “would celebrate the area’s unique history and heritage, and provide a national stage for promoting tourism and recreation.”

State officials are on board with the idea, calling it an “underwater national park.”

Officials say there are 64 known shipwrecks and one downed aircraft in the area. Based on historical records, there could be 20 more shipwrecks and three more aircraft.

“We encourage everyone, especially those in the local communities, to review our draft proposal,” said John Armor, director of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. “Your input will help us create a national marine sanctuary that will provide a window into the past and become a national stage for heritage tourism and recreation opportunities in the Lake Ontario region.”

Here’s where you can learn more about the proposal.

There will be informational meetings in August in Oswego, Clayton, and online.

