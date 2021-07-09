Advertisement

Rain possible today, sunshine tomorrow

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have patchy fog early on and a chance of scattered showers for much of the day.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. We could see a thundershower in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 40 percent.

It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be around 60.

Saturday will be very nice. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

It will be partly sunny with a very slight chance of rain on Sunday. That’s when things start becoming humid. Highs will be around 80.

It will be hot and humid for much of next week and because of that, there’s a chance of rain Monday through Thursday.

It will be mostly cloudy Monday and partly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s all four days.

