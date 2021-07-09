Advertisement

Removing toxic materials to move forward with YMCA plan

Former call center building in Watertown
Former call center building in Watertown(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before construction can start on the new Watertown YMCA, toxic materials need to be removed.

To help with the asbestos and PCB removal at the old call center along Arsenal Street, BCA Architects has brought in Paradigm Environmental, which will put a design together to present to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Once approved, the work will go out to bid and crews will begin to grind the concrete surface inside to get rid of any remaining toxic material.

“The key is that all of this is done by regulatory oversight and a safe manner to both the people in the building and also to the public,” said Brad Arthur, vice president, Paradigm Environmental.

Project leaders are looking for a quick approval from the EPA because it’s holding up the rest of the new YMCA construction project.

