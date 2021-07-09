Ronald L. Dolan, 78, of Copenhagen

Ronald L. Dolan, 78, of the Doran Road died on Thursday night, July 8, 2021 at his home under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Dolan, 78, of the Doran Road died on Thursday night, July 8, 2021 at his home under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

Ron was born on May 19, 1943 in Boonville the son of the late Lawrence Edgar and Pearl (Dubach) Dolan. He attended Boonville High School and entered the U.S. Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1965. Ron was united in marriage to Margaret E. Wood on July 30, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Constableville. He worked for various farms in the Copenhagen area, but Ron and his family cherished their friendship with Bill Van Luven for whom he worked. He also was a cook for the former Kalet’s Adult Home, Watson, and retired from Lewis County Transfer Station in Lowville.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret, their four children, Elona (Marvin) Bright, Norman, OK; Sean (Kimberly) Dolan, Republic, MO; Patrick (Soncerae) Dolan, Copenhagen; and Janice (Christopher Franchini) Dolan, Lowville; his son-in-law, Lester Beyer, Copenhagen; his seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Nicole, Sean P., Elizabeth, Eric, Ashanti, Zachary, Kimberlena; his five great grandchildren, Addalynn, McKenna, Easton, Hunter, and Damon; his two brothers, Steven (Carol) Dolan, Virginia; William Dolan, New Bremen; many nieces and nephews.

Ron is predeceased by his three daughters, Rebecca in infancy, Michelle E. Dolan, and Debra J. Beyer.

Ronald was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen, he was interested in CB radio, his vegetable and flower gardens, but his greatest enjoyment was being a grandfather.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Sunday, July 11th from 4 to 7P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Monday, July 12th at 12:30 P.M. with Rev. Donald H. Karlen, Ron’s cousin, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville.

Memorials in Ronald’s name may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

As Ron “Kracken” would say, “Good Enough”

