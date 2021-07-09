Advertisement

Roxanne Yerden, 56, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mrs. Yerden passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her private residence.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Roxanne Yerden, age 56, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on July 15, 2021 at 2:00PM at Foxwood Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Mrs. Yerden passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her private residence.

Roxanne is survived by six children, Jerry Yerden and Edward Baker and his wife, Jacquelin, of Ogdensburg, NY; Carey Yerden, Trena Yerden, Terry Yerden, Jr. and Amber Yerden all of Chattanooga, TN; six grandchildren, Elijah Schofell, Alexis Baker, Edward Baker IV, Olivia Sisk, Malechi Mcgregor and Isabella Washburn; two sisters, Rosemary LaJoy of Ogdensburg, NY and Roberta Fifield and her husband, Joseph, of Rensselaer Falls, NY ; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by two brothers, Bernard John Baker and Arthur “Louie” P. Baker, Sr.

Roxanne was born on September 23, 1964, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Robert and Theresa (Robinson) Baker. She graduated from Utica Central School. Roxanne married Terry Yerdon on July 31, 1986, in Heuvelton, NY. He predeceased her on July 23, 2016.

Roxanne was employed by ACCO as a security guard and later as a home health care aide. Roxanne enjoyed making spices, crocheting, feeding the birds and deer, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Yerden loved her dogs. Donations may be made in Roxanne’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A., PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

