See Lewis County gardens with Lowville Free Library tour

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Free Library is offering a garden tour this weekend.

Board of trustees member Jaime Cook says it’s a chance of people to see six beautiful Lewis County gardens.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

People can tour the gardens at their own pace.

The tour is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Tickets are $15 and you can buy them at the library or at lowvillefreelibrary.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.