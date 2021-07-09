See Lewis County gardens with Lowville Free Library tour
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Free Library is offering a garden tour this weekend.
Board of trustees member Jaime Cook says it’s a chance of people to see six beautiful Lewis County gardens.
People can tour the gardens at their own pace.
The tour is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.
Tickets are $15 and you can buy them at the library or at lowvillefreelibrary.org.
