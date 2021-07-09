Advertisement

See Lewis County gardens with Lowville Free Library tour

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Free Library is offering a garden tour this weekend.

Board of trustees member Jaime Cook says it’s a chance of people to see six beautiful Lewis County gardens.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

People can tour the gardens at their own pace.

The tour is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Tickets are $15 and you can buy them at the library or at lowvillefreelibrary.org.

