Troopers ask for help finding missing woman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - State police are searching for a missing woman who may be in the Boonville area.
Troopers say 82-year-old Mary Godemann of Otter Lake, N.Y. was last seen leaving her residence in a 2017 gray Subaru Crosstrek at 1 p.m. on July 8.
She is known to frequent the Boonville and Old Forge area.
Godemann, who police say suffers from sundown dementia, is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information can call 911 or contact state police at 315-366-6000.
