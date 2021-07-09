Troopers ask for help finding missing woman

OTTER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - State police are searching for a missing woman who may be in the Boonville area.

Troopers say 82-year-old Mary Godemann of Otter Lake, N.Y. was last seen leaving her residence in a 2017 gray Subaru Crosstrek at 1 p.m. on July 8.

She is known to frequent the Boonville and Old Forge area.

Godemann, who police say suffers from sundown dementia, is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact state police at 315-366-6000.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.