TV Dinner: Blue Ribbon Burger

Chef Chris Manning's TV Dinner
Chef Chris Manning's TV Dinner
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning cooked these burgers for the Fourth of July and they were so good, he decided to share the recipe.

They use a couple of unusual ingredients: Hellman’s mayonnaise (that’s where the blue ribbon comes in) for juiciness and onion soup mix for flavor.

These can be made burger size, slider size or even as meatballs.

Blue Ribbon Burger

- 2 pounds 80/20 ground beef

- 1 envelope onion soup mix

- 2/3 cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

- 1/2 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 6 burger buns

Combine first five ingredients in a medium-size mixing bowl.

Recipe will be 6 6-ounce burgers or 12 3-ounce slider-size patties. Grill to desired temperature and enjoy.

