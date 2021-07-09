Advertisement

Viewers share scenes of Thursday’s severe weather

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - There was severe weather throughout the north country Thursday and viewers shared with us what they were seeing.

You can watch a compilation in the video above.

A resident in the town of Hounsfield shared video showing the storm ripping through the area. Then, once it passed, debris could be seen all over – downed trees, wires. and even a trampoline taking up part of the road. The damage was mostly on Lodi and Lee roads where some residents lost power for a few hours. Power has since been restored.

In video from Dexter, a viewer shared the scene from their backyard. Trees and debris was scattered on the ground and in the pool.

There’s also a look at clouds over Lowville.

If you see something interesting, take a pic or a video and Send It To 7. You can find links on our website and mobile app.

