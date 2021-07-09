Viewers share scenes of Thursday’s severe weather

HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - There was severe weather throughout the north country Thursday and viewers shared with us what they were seeing.

A resident in the town of Hounsfield shared video showing the storm ripping through the area. Then, once it passed, debris could be seen all over – downed trees, wires. and even a trampoline taking up part of the road. The damage was mostly on Lodi and Lee roads where some residents lost power for a few hours. Power has since been restored.

In video from Dexter, a viewer shared the scene from their backyard. Trees and debris was scattered on the ground and in the pool.

There’s also a look at clouds over Lowville.

