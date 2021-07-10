Ann M. West, 84, of Chaumont passed away Thursday evening at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. West, 84, of Chaumont passed away Thursday evening at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born on April 12, 1937 in Chaumont, the niece of Francis and Rita Chavoustie. She graduated from Lyme Central School in 1956.

She married James A. West on October 5, 1957 at the All-Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont. After their marriage, they moved to Antwerp. In 1989, the couple decided to move back to the Chaumont area.

Ann worked for Antwerp Elementary School and at the Present Co. in Watertown.

Her favorite activities involved her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She and her husband were huge fans of watching the kids play sports at General Brown, I.H.C. and Lyme Central Schools. They were “adopted” by several of the teams as the team grandparents.

She was a member of the Lyme Alumni Community, Antwerp firemen’s auxillary and the Antwerp Alter and Rosary Society.

She is survived by her husband Jim of 64 years, her children: Mark (Lisa) West of Dexter, Kathy (Randy) Gardner of Chaumont, Rick West of Rockford Illinois, Jeff (Annette) West of Brownville, and Jen (Chris) Scott of Chaumont; a daughter-in-law Tammy West of Dexter; her siblings: Eugene Klock, Elaine Bock, Karen Cuppernell and Donna Murray; and several Chavoustie cousins who were like siblings to her.

She was predeceased by her son David West and a daughter-in-law, Maria West.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 5-8pm at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11 am at the All Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont, with the Rev. Pierre Aubin and Rev. Raymond Diesbourg concelebrating. Burial will be in the New Cedar Grove Cemetery in Chaumont.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.