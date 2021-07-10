Cape Vincent French Fest returns with large crowds

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Crowds of people flooded both Market and Broadway Streets in Cape Vincent on Saturday for the village’s French Festival.

It’s a day annual visitors have dearly missed.

“For twenty plus years, and of course last year they didn’t have it, so it’s kind of exciting to actually have it happening this year,” said attendee Christine Massey.

As Massey said, COVID-19 canceled last year’s festival, ending a consecutive streak that had lasted for over 50 years, making this year’s festival all that more special.

“It’s wonderful. It’s been a great day. Weather’s perfect, can’t beat it,” said Lisa Mackey.

“It may not be the French Fest that we have been used to, but this is just as good. Honesty it’s about the festival and not really about who is here,” said Taylor Winks.

Winks was talking about our French Canadian neighbors who weren’t able to participate this year with the border still closed.

But, the village was still full of life. Vendors lined up and down the main village streets.

There was also a live band. And when 1 PM hit, a parade brought everyone together to watch.

Organizers say this all came together in a short time when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, but seeing all the happy faces makes it all worth it.

“It can be a little much to handle, you know, for our community members and businesses at times. But it gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have to offer here in Cape Vincent all the time, not just this weekend,” said Nicole Paratore, a chair person for the French Festival.

But this wasn’t the end, the village hosts a fireworks display at dusk to cap off the festivities.

A chance to bring back and celebrate a tradition that is rooted in many north country lives.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.