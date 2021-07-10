Advertisement

Cape Vincent French Fest returns with large crowds

Crowds of people flooded both Market and Broadway Streets in Cape Vincent on Saturday for the...
Crowds of people flooded both Market and Broadway Streets in Cape Vincent on Saturday for the village’s French Festival.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Crowds of people flooded both Market and Broadway Streets in Cape Vincent on Saturday for the village’s French Festival.

It’s a day annual visitors have dearly missed.

“For twenty plus years, and of course last year they didn’t have it, so it’s kind of exciting to actually have it happening this year,” said attendee Christine Massey.

As Massey said, COVID-19 canceled last year’s festival, ending a consecutive streak that had lasted for over 50 years, making this year’s festival all that more special.

“It’s wonderful. It’s been a great day. Weather’s perfect, can’t beat it,” said Lisa Mackey.

“It may not be the French Fest that we have been used to, but this is just as good. Honesty it’s about the festival and not really about who is here,” said Taylor Winks.

Winks was talking about our French Canadian neighbors who weren’t able to participate this year with the border still closed.

But, the village was still full of life. Vendors lined up and down the main village streets.

There was also a live band. And when 1 PM hit, a parade brought everyone together to watch.

Organizers say this all came together in a short time when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, but seeing all the happy faces makes it all worth it.

“It can be a little much to handle, you know, for our community members and businesses at times. But it gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have to offer here in Cape Vincent all the time, not just this weekend,” said Nicole Paratore, a chair person for the French Festival.

But this wasn’t the end, the village hosts a fireworks display at dusk to cap off the festivities.

A chance to bring back and celebrate a tradition that is rooted in many north country lives.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Cross offers incentives for blood donations due to supply shortage
Viewers shared with us scenes of severe weather throughout the north country Thursday.
Viewers share scenes of Thursday’s severe weather
Mary Godemann
Missing woman found in good health
A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning after falling 20 feet off a cliff onto...
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor
Police lead Michael Tweedy into court for his arraignment
Man charged in Watertown bomb threats

Latest News

Lyons Falls man arrested for urinating in store, stealing candy
Saturday marked the annual Scottish Festival in Hammond.
Scottish Fest in Hammond celebrates town’s roots
There was plenty of cheese to go around in Adams on Saturday.
Cheddar Cheese Festival returns to Adams for it’s 11th year
Legoland Resort is now officially open in New York!
Legoland New York Resort is officially open!