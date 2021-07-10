Advertisement

Cheddar Cheese Festival returns to Adams for it’s 11th year

There was plenty of cheese to go around in Adams on Saturday.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Put on by the Adams Revitalization Committee, the 11th annual Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival was back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Vendors were located on and around the Village Green, selling all sorts of items as well as other booths benefiting the local fire and rescue squads like a royal flush dunk tank.

The committee was able to host a small drive-thru cheese sale last year, but those involved in the dairy industry say it means a lot to have a bigger event to showcase what the local farmers and the area have to offer.

“There’s so many different local businesses here today that can show just the skills and hometown-ness of the area,” said Jefferson County Dairy Princess Esther Zumbach.

“The farmers play a critical role in the whole supply chain that we do and the quality of milk they provide is probably one of the best in the nation, so we are very fortunate to be up here,” said Great Lakes Cheese Plant Manager Nathan Pistner.

Having an in-person cheese sale this year brought a pretty long line of people. Great Lakes Cheese is expecting to sell upwards of 3,000 pounds of product.

