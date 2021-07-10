Daniel R. Goodwin, 77, of Wellesley Island

Daniel R. Goodwin, 77, passed away on July 7, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Daniel R. Goodwin, 77, passed away on July 7, 2021.

Born July 7, 1944 in Swampscott, MA, Dan is the son of Carl and Anne Goodwin. He graduated from Swampscott High School in 1963 and then earned a BA in Economics from UMass Amherst.

In 1967, he married Katharine (Kitt) Wells in Rochester, NY. The couple later had two children, Deidre and Rob.

In 1968, Dan entered the US Army, graduated Artillery Officer Candidate School, and was assigned to the Defense Language Institute and, later, to SASCOM Europe. In 1972, as part of the initial drawdown of troops during the Vietnam War, he was honorably discharged as a captain.

Dan then began his career in financial planning at Lincoln Rochester Trust Company (later Chase) in trust and estate planning. Then, in 1990, Dan co-founded Goodwin, Bartlett, Greaves-Tunnell, which later became Cobblestone Capital Advisors (Rochester, NY). His colleagues note he was known for out-of-the-box thinking. Dan also earned both his CFA and CFP designations. In 2003, Dan formed Cobblestone Capital Advisors of Florida, and he and Kitt split their time between Tampa, Rochester, and their summer cottage in the Thousand Islands.

Dan served on several boards of directors and advisory boards, including Canandaigua National Trust of Florida, Rochester Hospital Foundation, Rochester Children’s Nursery, Rochester Children’s Nursery Foundation, the Al Sigl Center, and Rochester Area Community Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Kitt, their children, and grandchildren: in Tampa, FL, daughter, Deidre Carovano, her children (Zoe and Nate Carovano), and their father (Bill Carovano), and, in Victor, NY, son, Rob Goodwin, his wife (Dace Goodwin), and their children (Ansis Robs and Lizzie Goodwin).

A burial with military honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 11am on Saturday, July 24, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Thousand Island Club. Both are on Wellesley Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to the Wellesley Island Volunteer Fire Department, TIERS (Clayton, NY), The Antique Boat Museum (Clayton), Rochester Childfirst Network, or Al Sigl Center (Rochester, NY).

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

