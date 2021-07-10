SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Donna J. Frye, 62, formerly of Watertown, passed away July 7, 2021 at the Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse where she had resided since 2016.

Born on May 3, 1959 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John B and Joyce E. (LaLonde) Gill, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1977. She then graduated from JCC in 1979 with an Associate’s Degree in Business and Accounting.

Donna worked as an accountant for various businesses in Watertown. She moved to Florida in 1986 where she continued to work as an accountant until she retired in 2010 due to health reasons.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling and she loved her kitty’s.

She is survived by her parents John B. and Joyce E. Gill, FL; two sons, Jason and Eric St. Croix, Fl; four brothers and two sisters in law, James (Darlene) Gill, NC, David Gill, Watertown, Herbert (Rebecca) Desrosiers, Fl, Lester Gill, NY; two sisters and a brother in law, Deborah Aubin, Las Vegas and Christina (Michael) Tundo, Watertown; several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by a brother Daniel Desrosiers.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17th at the Maple Hill Cemetery in the Town of Rutland.

Donations may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society at https://hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.

