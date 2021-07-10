Advertisement

Evyeline May Boyden Minckler, age 92, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Evyeline May Boyden Minckler, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 9, 2021at St. Joseph’s...
Evyeline May Boyden Minckler, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 9, 2021at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her daughter Jane and family friend Liz Steele.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Evyeline May Boyden Minckler, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 9, 2021at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her daughter Jane and family friend Liz Steele.

Evyeline was born on August 1, 1928, Gouverneur, NY to Kenneth and Edith (Congdon) Boyden. She married Lyle Warren (Pet) Minckler from Lyon Mt., NY on February 15, 1947 in Chateaugay, NY. They lived for the first five years of their married life in the area of Malone, NY. In 1958 the family moved to Gouverneur where her husband found work in the talc mines. Evyeline became a bus driver in 1966. She enjoyed being a bus driver and drove bus for 42 years.

Evyeline had 6 children: Linda, Diane, Susan, Paul, James, and Jane. She had 15 grandchildren, Tina, Vernon, Jennifer, Brian, Kara, Holly, Donna, Jim, Aimee, Kristi, John, Sarah, Daniel, Tieliey, and Lyle; 43 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren-soon to be 18 arriving in September, along with numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Evyeline enjoyed many hobbies and embraced each one fully. She loved and used her talent in quilting, knitting, crocheting, and crafts, particularly tole painting and ceramics. Everyone in her family has one or more of the beautiful quilts she has made. Over the years, she exhibited many of her quilts and crocheted items at the Gouverneur Fair. Bowling was also something she enjoyed, especially keeping score for teams. There was a time she camped with family, cross country skied and 4-wheeled with friends. She particularly enjoyed dressing up in costumes during the holidays for the children. Evyeline was a lifetime member of the Gouverneur VFW Ladies Auxiliary. While at St. Joseph’s these past few years, she could be found working on a jigsaw puzzle, adult coloring book or word search and getting her hair and nails done. She always had to keep her hands busy.

Evyeline was predeceased by her husband Warren “Pet” Minckler, son Paul Minckler, a daughter Linda Fuller, a brother Marvel Boyden, a son-in-law, Vernon Fuller, Sr, daughter-in-law, Colleen (Burke) Minckler, a grandson, Vernon “Brother” Fuller, and a great-grandson, Christopher Fuller.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Minckler of Lake Havasu, AZ, Susan Hawker of Kenai, AK, Jane Minckler and a son, James Minckler, both of Gouverneur.

Evyeline will be cremated. Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville where she will be buried alongside her husband and mother. Everyone is invited to gather at Tieliey Hood’s home after the service at 74 E. Barney Street, Gouverneur NY 13642. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Evyeline’s memory to St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg NY 13669.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Sidney E. Moreton, 80, of Henderson
Crowds of people flooded both Market and Broadway Streets in Cape Vincent on Saturday for the...
Cape Vincent French Fest returns with large crowds
It was Hopenhagen Farm’s Lavender Festival in Copenhagen Saturday!
Lavender Festival in Copenhagen brings in crowds
Candles
Marilyn Elizabeth Streets Kime, formerly of Clayton area
Candles
Burial Notice: Ross A. Bogenschutz, 83, formerly of Clayton

Obituaries

Ann M. West, 84, of Chaumont passed away Thursday evening at her home surrounded by her loving...
Ann M. West, 84, of Chaumont
Candles
Donna J. Frye, 62, formerly of Watertown
James T Cavellier Sr., 88 of Dexter and formerly of Black River, passed away July 9, 2021 at...
James T Cavellier Sr., 88 of Dexter and formerly of Black River
Candles
John F Schloeder, formerly of Black River
Lyons Falls man arrested for urinating in store, stealing candy