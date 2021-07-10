Evyeline May Boyden Minckler, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 9, 2021at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her daughter Jane and family friend Liz Steele. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Evyeline May Boyden Minckler, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 9, 2021at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her daughter Jane and family friend Liz Steele.

Evyeline was born on August 1, 1928, Gouverneur, NY to Kenneth and Edith (Congdon) Boyden. She married Lyle Warren (Pet) Minckler from Lyon Mt., NY on February 15, 1947 in Chateaugay, NY. They lived for the first five years of their married life in the area of Malone, NY. In 1958 the family moved to Gouverneur where her husband found work in the talc mines. Evyeline became a bus driver in 1966. She enjoyed being a bus driver and drove bus for 42 years.

Evyeline had 6 children: Linda, Diane, Susan, Paul, James, and Jane. She had 15 grandchildren, Tina, Vernon, Jennifer, Brian, Kara, Holly, Donna, Jim, Aimee, Kristi, John, Sarah, Daniel, Tieliey, and Lyle; 43 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren-soon to be 18 arriving in September, along with numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Evyeline enjoyed many hobbies and embraced each one fully. She loved and used her talent in quilting, knitting, crocheting, and crafts, particularly tole painting and ceramics. Everyone in her family has one or more of the beautiful quilts she has made. Over the years, she exhibited many of her quilts and crocheted items at the Gouverneur Fair. Bowling was also something she enjoyed, especially keeping score for teams. There was a time she camped with family, cross country skied and 4-wheeled with friends. She particularly enjoyed dressing up in costumes during the holidays for the children. Evyeline was a lifetime member of the Gouverneur VFW Ladies Auxiliary. While at St. Joseph’s these past few years, she could be found working on a jigsaw puzzle, adult coloring book or word search and getting her hair and nails done. She always had to keep her hands busy.

Evyeline was predeceased by her husband Warren “Pet” Minckler, son Paul Minckler, a daughter Linda Fuller, a brother Marvel Boyden, a son-in-law, Vernon Fuller, Sr, daughter-in-law, Colleen (Burke) Minckler, a grandson, Vernon “Brother” Fuller, and a great-grandson, Christopher Fuller.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Minckler of Lake Havasu, AZ, Susan Hawker of Kenai, AK, Jane Minckler and a son, James Minckler, both of Gouverneur.

Evyeline will be cremated. Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville where she will be buried alongside her husband and mother. Everyone is invited to gather at Tieliey Hood’s home after the service at 74 E. Barney Street, Gouverneur NY 13642. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Evyeline’s memory to St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg NY 13669.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.