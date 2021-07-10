Advertisement

Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that closed down State Route 12 for an extended period of time Saturday.

Officials say 43-year-old Julie Ramus of Pulaski was traveling north on Route 12 in the Town of Turin when she went off the road in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

This happened just before 11 AM.

The vehicle struck a guiderail and was sent into the air before landing in a large ditch and rolling over multiple times.

The two backseat passengers, both teenage girls, were ejected from the vehicle.

A 14-year-old girl was flown by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for treatment of leg injuries.

Ramus was brought to Lewis County General Hospital for minor injuries.

And a 15-year-old was taken to Lewis County General Hospital where she passed away.

The identities of both girls are being withheld as deputies work to notify next of kin.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

State Route 12 in the towns of Martinsburg and Turin had been shut down between the Glendale Road and the Lee Road while crews worked.

