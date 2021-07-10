Frances E. Hutchinson, 81, of Watertown and formerly of Belleville

Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Frances E. Hutchinson, 81 passed away Thursday, July 8th at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances E. Hutchinson, 81 passed away Thursday, July 8th at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 14th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in the Woodside Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon – 2:00 pm.

Born in Watertown, NY the daughter to the late Eric E and Esther V Schryler,Sr., she attended Belleville Central School.

She married Robert V. Hutchinson on November 19, 1956 in Adams with the Rev. C.B. Wallace officating. The couple resided at Rural Hill most of their married life. Robert passed away December 17, 2003.

Frances enjoyed playing bingo, video games and doing crossword puzzels. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with them.

Surviving are her children, Daniel (Cindy), Black River; Steve (Isabel), Texas; Penny (Ronald) Yerdon, Parish; Mike (Susan), Lorraine; Julie (Mike) Yerdon, Mexico; her brother, Donald (Bella) Vann, 27 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her son Dale, daughter Susan and her brother Eric Vann, Jr.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

