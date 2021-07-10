Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids get a win in doubleheader against Newark

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Friday night, hosting the Newark Pilots in a doubleheader.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Rapids were looking to bounce back from an 8-5 road loss Thursday night in Auburn.

It wouldn’t take Watertown long to get on the board when at the bottom of the 1st, Thomas McCaffrey walks with the bases loaded, Dylan Broderick crosses as the Rapids go on top 1-0.

Then it was Jordan Dissin with the base hit through the right side. Dixon Black checks in, upping the Rapids lead to 2-0.

The Rapids add to their lead later in the frame when Hazel Martinez walks and Ryan Stollo is forced home. Score: 3-0 Rapids after 1. Newark pitchers would walk 14 Rapids in the game.

At the bottom of the 2nd, Watertown increased its lead when Black grounds out to 3rd and Broderick trots home. 4-0 Rapids after 2 innings.

At the bottom of the 3rd, there was more Watertown offense as Christian Layne is hit with the bases loaded. That forces home Matt Tobin to put the Rapids on top 5-0.

Then it was Broderick getting drilled in the back with the bases loaded, forcing home Martinez. The Rapids increase their lead to 6-0.

Still in the 3rd, Strollo lofts a sacrifice fly to center field and Jack Winsett tags and scores from 3rd, giving Watertown a 7-0 lead after 3 innings.

In the meantime, Watertown starter, and former Watertown Cyclone, Ryan Peters tossed a gem. He would go 7 complete, allowing 1 run on 6 hits and walking 1 and striking out 4 as the Rapids beat Newark 11-1 in game 1.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.