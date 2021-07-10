James T Cavellier Sr., 88 of Dexter and formerly of Black River, passed away July 9, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

He was born on March 3, 1933 in Oswego, NY, son of the late John L. and Della (Plata) Cavellier. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1951 and went on to graduate from Oswego State College with a teaching degree. He entered the U.S. Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of Corporal. He would marry his high school sweetheart Ann T Smith on August 24, 1957 in Oswego.

Mr. Cavellier took his first job at Kingston High School in Kingston, NY where he taught industrial arts for three years and then went on to teach one year at Auburn High School in Auburn, NY. In 1961 he and his family moved to Black River where he took a teaching position at Carthage Central High School until his retirement in 1991.

Jim and Ann raised five beautiful children together. They were members of the Metropolitan Dance Club and communicates of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River. James was an avid sportsman, enjoyed woodworking and could often be found at sporting events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The couple moved to DePauville in 1991 where he built their dream log home and in 2016 moved to Guffin’s Bay in Dexter.

Among his survivors are his wife Ann T Cavellier, Dexter, five children, Jodi Jelle, Black River, James (Stacy) Cavellier, Town of Watertown, Mark (Sandra) Cavellier, Dexter, Scott (Nancy) Cavellier, Homer, Lonnie (companion Joleen) Carthage and daughter-in-law Marsha, Rodman; his nine grandchildren Jen, Brandon, Chelsea, Ashley, Bryan, Courtney, Jillian, Jake and Nicholas; his three great grandchildren, Ava, Brynn and Brealynn.

Calling hours will be held Monday July 12th from 4-6pm at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple Street Black River. A Funeral Mass will be said Tuesday, July 13th at 11:00am at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River. Burial will follow with military honors at the Black River Cemetery.

Donations in memory of James can be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Black River.

