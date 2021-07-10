Advertisement

John F Schloeder, formerly of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WWNY) - John F Schloeder of Columbia, SC, and formally of Black River, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday June 15, 2021 at his home.

Born August 16, 1959 in Carthage, NY, John was the son of late John R. “Jack” and Elain D. (Blackwell) Schloeder. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1977 and then entered the Army.

He married Rita Yates, the marriage ended in divorce. He worked as a welder for various businesses from Black River to Oswego. He then moved to North Carolina and was a glass welder for Prism Research Glass until becoming disabled.

John, as a young man, was an excellent baseball player, pitcher and catcher and was a natural self taught diver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skiing.  He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grand children and beloved cats. John was a natural comedian, always quick with a joke and kept everyone in stitches.

Among his survivors are his two brothers Paul (Angela) Schloeder, Black River, David Schloeder, Syracuse; a sister, sister Diane Schloeder, Greenville, NC; his two children John Schloeder, Irmo, SC, daughter, Mandy Vieni, Grandy; NY, three grandchildren, Charlee, Naomie and Felix Schloeder all of SC; one niece Amber Schroer, Galloway, NJ and several cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

