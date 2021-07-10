Advertisement

Lavender Festival in Copenhagen brings in crowds

It was Hopenhagen Farm’s Lavender Festival in Copenhagen Saturday!
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - It was Hopenhagen Farm’s Lavender Festival in Copenhagen Saturday!

The lavender fields drew big crowds as well as more than 70 vendors, live music, and lavender workshops.

New this year: guests were invited to pick their own lavender.

There were also a variety of lavender themed items for sale.

You can only imagine how good it must’ve smelled.

