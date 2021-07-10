Legoland New York Resort is officially open!

GOSHEN, New York (WWNY) - Legoland Resort is now officially open in New York!

It’s in the Town of Goshen in Orange County. That’s a 4 - 5 hour drive for parts of the North Country.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the opening at a press conference Friday as he flipped a switch to mark the park’s grand opening.

The governor is encouraging everyone to visit the theme park.

“This is historic, this is the first new theme park in the Northeast United States in 40 years and it’s right here in Orange [County],” said Governor Cuomo.

Legoland Resort features 7 theme lands including a Pirates themed area and a Ninjago World with dozens of rides and shows, and 15,000 Lego models across the park.

The onsite Legoland Hotel will start taking reservations August 6th.

Cuomo is encouraging visitors, saying New York State has the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the United States.

