Lyons Falls man arrested for urinating in store, stealing candy

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lyons Falls man is arrested after peeing on Dollar General merchandise and stealing a candy bar.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Timothy Gorczyca was arrested Saturday after an incident Friday at the Lyons Falls Dollar General store.

They say he urinated in the store while walking, then continued to urinate inside a trash can that had merchandise inside.

After peeing, officials say he took and ate a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and left without paying for it.

Gorczyca’s been charged with Petit Larceny, a Class “A” misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor, and Public Lewdness, a Class “B” misdemeanor.

Gorczyca was issued an appearance ticket to return to the town of West Turin Court at a later date.

