Scottish Fest in Hammond celebrates town’s roots

Saturday marked the annual Scottish Festival in Hammond.
Saturday marked the annual Scottish Festival in Hammond.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Saturday marked the annual Scottish Festival in Hammond.

It was put together by the Hammond Historical Museum.

Organizers say Scottish settlers to the area were instrumental in building up the town, so they want to celebrate that and enjoy the culture and heritage that have made Hammond what it is today.

At the festival, there was Celtic music, Scottish dancing, highland games, vendors, and demonstrations of what life was like in the 1800′s.

All of that on top of a kilt run where all participants had to wear, you guessed it, kilts.

Funds raised from the event go right back to the Hammond Historical Museum.

