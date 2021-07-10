Town of Antwerp home engulfed in flames early Saturday morning

TOWN OF ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - A Town of Antwerp home was destroyed by flames early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a call on County Road 24 around 1:30 AM Saturday. Officials say they arrived to see the home fully engulfed.

Officials tell us they got a good hit on the fire, and had no trouble getting water to the scene. They were able to keep most of the damage to the backside of the house, though they believe it is a total loss.

No one was home at the time. Officials believe the residents recently moved out.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

