Advertisement

Very nice on Saturday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will slowly clear out overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be nice and dry with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80.

While most of Sunday is dry we will have some showers come into the forecast in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday until a front moves through.

Highs this week will be in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man had to be rescued in the wee hours of the morning after falling 20 feet off a cliff onto...
Man hospitalized after falling off cliff in Sackets Harbor
A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Walmart in the town of LeRay Tuesday night. The...
Woman dies in crash near LeRay Walmart after earlier collision
Ogdensburg firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home near the intersection of...
Fire damages Ogdensburg home
Coins
Coin shortage continues, banks ask you to bring in your spare change
Police lead Michael Tweedy into court for his arraignment
Man charged in Watertown bomb threats

Latest News

wx
7 News This Evening Weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Rain possible today, sunshine tomorrow
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
wx
Calm for Friday