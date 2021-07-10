Very nice on Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will slowly clear out overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be nice and dry with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80.

While most of Sunday is dry we will have some showers come into the forecast in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday until a front moves through.

Highs this week will be in the lower 80s.

