Advertisement

Florida man arrested for alleged indecent exposure incident at Thompson Park

(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Florida man was arrested Friday following an incident at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Watertown City Police say Joseph M. Bailey, 79, of The Villages, Florida committed an act of lewdness when he exposed himself at the park shortly after 2 PM Friday.

Officials say the act occurred in the presence of other people who they say witnessed the incident.

Bailey has been charged with Public Lewdness, a misdemeanor. He is summoned to appear July 26th in Watertown City Court.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
Lyons Falls man arrested for urinating in store, stealing candy
A Town of Antwerp home was destroyed by flames early Saturday morning.
Town of Antwerp home engulfed in flames early Saturday morning
A fire on County Road 38 in Norfolk destroyed a garage, but spared a home Saturday.
Garage destroyed, home spared in Norfolk fire
Legoland Resort is now officially open in New York!
Legoland New York Resort is officially open!

Latest News

Ogdensburg’s Police Chief plans to step away.
Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Wescott to retire
Police lights
Texas man faces charges after accidentally shooting through his hand in the Town of Watson
The Watertown Fire Department worked quickly to save a city home Saturday night.
Watertown home quickly saved after basement fire knocked down
Saturday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Champs seeding set