Florida man arrested for alleged indecent exposure incident at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Florida man was arrested Friday following an incident at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Watertown City Police say Joseph M. Bailey, 79, of The Villages, Florida committed an act of lewdness when he exposed himself at the park shortly after 2 PM Friday.

Officials say the act occurred in the presence of other people who they say witnessed the incident.

Bailey has been charged with Public Lewdness, a misdemeanor. He is summoned to appear July 26th in Watertown City Court.

