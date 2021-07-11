Francis W. Farrell, 96, of Clayton

Francis W. Farrell, 96, Clayton passed away Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Farrell, 96, Clayton passed away Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown.

Francis was born in Clayton July 5, 1925, son of Marshall E. “Brick” and Ruth McKinley Farrell and he graduated from Clayton High School, where he was Class President his senior year.

On September 4, 1943 he entered the US Navy. Francis received the American Theater, Asiatic Pacific Theater, and Victory Medals and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. He was honorably discharged as a Storekeeper First Class on June 12, 1946.

He worked for his father at M. E. Farrell & Son, a plumbing and heating company, started his own business, Farrell’s Heating Oils, was a manager at Hanna Fuels, and retired from Bernier & Carr as a Clerk of the Works. Francis was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and lector. He enjoyed running, working out, and kayaking.

He is survived by his seven children, Eileen Farrell, Cape Vincent, Brian Farrell, VT, Dan Farrell, IN, Patrick Farrell, W. Byrne, Neale and Mary Farrell, Cape Vincent, Michael and Dana Farrell, Pawling, and Tara and John Donohue, Canandaigua; five grandchildren, Meghan and Zak Sharif, Jonathan and Brennen Farrell, and Siobhan and Ciara Donohue; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Francis was predeceased by his wife, Claire M. Farrell, (née Green), November 30, 2017; daughter-in-law Sue Farrell; son-in-law Sylvester Zienkeiwicz; and sister and brother-in-law Ruth E. “Betty” and Donald I. Turcott.

The family will receive friends at Neale and Mary Farrell’s home, 32519 Co. Rt. 6 (Tibbetts Point Rd.), Cape Vincent Tuesday, July 13, from 6 - 8 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 14, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Arthur J. LaBaff presiding followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Francis’ family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624

