Advertisement

Francis W. Farrell, 96, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Francis W. Farrell, 96, Clayton passed away Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at Samaritan...
Francis W. Farrell, 96, Clayton passed away Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown.(Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Farrell, 96, Clayton passed away Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown.

Francis was born in Clayton July 5, 1925, son of Marshall E. “Brick” and Ruth McKinley Farrell and he graduated from Clayton High School, where he was Class President his senior year.

On September 4, 1943 he entered the US Navy. Francis received the American Theater, Asiatic Pacific Theater, and Victory Medals and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. He was honorably discharged as a Storekeeper First Class on June 12, 1946.

He worked for his father at M. E. Farrell & Son, a plumbing and heating company, started his own business, Farrell’s Heating Oils, was a manager at Hanna Fuels, and retired from Bernier & Carr as a Clerk of the Works. Francis was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and lector. He enjoyed running, working out, and kayaking.

He is survived by his seven children, Eileen Farrell, Cape Vincent, Brian Farrell, VT, Dan Farrell, IN, Patrick Farrell, W. Byrne, Neale and Mary Farrell, Cape Vincent, Michael and Dana Farrell, Pawling, and Tara and John Donohue, Canandaigua; five grandchildren, Meghan and Zak Sharif, Jonathan and Brennen Farrell, and Siobhan and Ciara Donohue; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Francis was predeceased by his wife, Claire M. Farrell, (née Green), November 30, 2017; daughter-in-law Sue Farrell; son-in-law Sylvester Zienkeiwicz; and sister and brother-in-law Ruth E. “Betty” and Donald I. Turcott.

The family will receive friends at Neale and Mary Farrell’s home, 32519 Co. Rt. 6 (Tibbetts Point Rd.), Cape Vincent Tuesday, July 13, from 6 - 8 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 14, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Arthur J. LaBaff presiding followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Francis’ family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Theresa A. Barney, 75, of Adams
Candles
Graveside Services: Todd J. Vrooman, 57, of Edwards
Ogdensburg’s Police Chief plans to step away.
Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Wescott to retire
Florida man arrested for alleged indecent exposure incident at Thompson Park

Obituaries

Police lights
Texas man faces charges after accidentally shooting through his hand in the Town of Watson
The Watertown Fire Department worked quickly to save a city home Saturday night.
Watertown home quickly saved after basement fire knocked down
Saturday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Champs seeding set
Cape Vincent French Fest returns with large crowds
Cheddar Cheese Festival returns to Adams for it’s 11th year
Legoland New York Resort is officially open!
Legoland New York Resort is officially open!