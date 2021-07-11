Advertisement

Garage destroyed, home spared in Norfolk fire

A fire on County Road 38 in Norfolk destroyed a garage, but spared a home Saturday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A fire on County Road 38 in Norfolk destroyed a garage, but spared a home Saturday.

The call came in around 6:30 PM.

7 News reporter Keith Benman, who was on scene, says a tower of smoke visible from Massena, but crews were able to contain the blaze to the garage and save the home next to it.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

It is unclear what started the fire, the cause is under investigation.

