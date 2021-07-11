Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Wescott to retire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Ogdensburg’s Police Chief plans to step away.

City officials confirm Chief Robert Wescott will be retiring effective the end July.

Wescott started as a patrolman on the force more than two decades ago.

He took over as the department’s leader last September after Chief Andrew Kennedy retired.

Ogdensburg’s City Manager says more details about Wescott’s retirement will come Monday.

